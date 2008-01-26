© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
GOP Campaigns Prep for Vital Florida Race

By Scott Horsley
Published January 26, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Republican presidential candidates are looking for late momentum — and votes — in Florida's primary, slated for Tuesday. The state is particularly important for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has put his focus on Florida while his main rivals John McCain, Mike Huckabee and Mitt Romney sought to win early primaries and caucuses.

While the Florida primaries are bipartisan, the state has been punished by the Democratic Party for moving its election up to an early date. As a result, the main Democratic candidates are not campaigning there.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.