Democrats Await Outcome of S. Carolina Vote

Republicans had their turn last week in South Carolina. On Saturday, the Democrats have their say.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Edwards are making last-minute appeals to the voters of the Palmetto State. While all three candidates want to win Saturday's primary contest, the stakes are perhaps higher for Obama and Edwards.

The polls show Obama leading in a contest where the electorate is expected to be at least 50 percent African-American. And for Edwards, who has yet to win anywhere, it's the state of his birth and also where he scored his only primary victory in 2004.

We have three reports on the final campaign events from NPR's Audie Cornish, David Greene and Adam Hochberg.

