Palestinians Stream Through Hole in Wall

Published January 23, 2008 at 1:00 PM EST

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip flooded into Egypt to buy food and fuel on Wednesday after militants blew up part of a border wall. Supplies have been scarce in Gaza because of an Israeli blockade aimed at stopping rocket attacks. Palestinian supporters are putting pressure on Egypt to keep the passage open.

Alex Chadwick talks to Dion Nissenbaum, Jerusalem bureau chief for McClatchy Newspapers, who is in Gaza.

