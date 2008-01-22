Fed Reserve Slashes Interest Rates

Plummeting stock markets around the world are affecting Wall Street, the international economy and individuals in a variety of ways. Alex Chadwick talks with Marketplace's John Dimsdale and Gene Rooks, portfolio manager of a small investment club in Florida, about the sectors in danger.l

Then, Madeleine Brand speaks with Ed Cofrancesco, president of a stock brokerage firm, about how he sees the turmoil affecting the stock market.

Finally, Slate.com's Dan Gross examines the difference between a write-down and a write-off. A write-off is "when you have an expense you can write off against your profits," he says, while a write-down is "when a company has to reduce the value of an asset."

