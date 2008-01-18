Presidential Candidates Face Uncertain Economy

The economy is emerging as a big issue in the presidential campaign. Presidential contenders in both parties are touting their economic plans for reviving the ailing economy. Upcoming contests will be significant in weeding out players. In South Carolina's GOP primary Saturday John McCain has to show he can expand his base beyond the military and Mike Huckabee beyond evangelical voters. Fred Thompson has to just win. In Nevada's Democratic caucus Saturday Hispanics will be heard for the first time and union clout will be in play. Nevada also has the highest rate of home foreclosures.

