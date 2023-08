Bobby Fischer, the reclusive American chess master who became a Cold War icon when he dethroned the Soviet Union's Boris Spassky as world champion in 1972, has died. He was 64. Fischer died in a Reykjavik, Iceland hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

David Edmonds, co-author of the book, Bobby Fischer Goes to War, speaks with Steve Inskeep

