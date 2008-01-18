Bush Proposes $150B Cash Infusion for Economy

President Bush on Friday attached a dollar figure to the economic stimulus package he's been talking about this week. He says he'd like to see $150 billion in tax rebates and other measures to keep the economy from slowing any further, and he says he's ready to work with Congress to make it happen.

But, as usual, the devil is in the details, and a lot of unanswered questions remain about who would get the rebates — and who would not.

