© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Survey: Fewer Abortions, More RU-486 Use in U.S.

By Julie Rovner,
Melissa Block
Published January 17, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

A new study shows that the rate of abortion in the U.S. has dropped to its lowest level since the mid-1970s.

The survey, conducted by the Alan Guttmacher Institute, found declines in every measure of abortion — the total number, the percentage of women who had abortions and the percentage of pregnancies that ended in abortion.

It also found a rise in the use of the abortion pill mifepristone, also known as RU-486.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Julie Rovner
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.