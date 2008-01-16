Romney Victorious in Michigan

Mitt Romney was the big winner of yesterday's Michigan Republican presidential primary. The victory boosts his struggling campaign. Romney's campaign had suffered two disappointing defeats — in Iowa and New Hampshire. With the Michigan win, the Republican field is wide open. Michigan is a state suffering from massive job losses and the nation's highest unemployment rate. Romney was helped in his win by pledging to help the domestic automobile industry regain its past glory.

Sen. John McCain, the New Hampshire winner, finished second.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who took Iowa, ran third.

