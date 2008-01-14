Race Matters Emerge Ahead of S. Carolina Primary

As Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton squabble over race, fellow Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards enters the fray — trying to peel off enough votes to give him a chance in the crucial South Carolina Democratic primary on Jan. 26. More than half of the Democratic voters are expected to be African Americans.

The skirmish about race started when Clinton commented that Martin Luther King's dream of racial equality was realized only when former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

