Female Clinton Supporters in N.H. Relish Her Win

Hillary Clinton defied expectations in winning a close victory over Barack Obama in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday. A group of women in New Hampshire who decided to vote for Clinton talk about what motivated their choice to back the only female candidate running for president.

Melissa Block also talks with Marianne Pernold Young, who posed the question to Clinton on Monday that made her a bit teary — and that some observers say turned the New York senator's fortunes.

