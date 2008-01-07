Edwards Fights His 'Underdog' Status in N.H.

With just a day to go before the New Hampshire primary, Michele Norris checks in with former North Carolina senator and Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards on his campaign bus.

Given the recent polls and his rival's financing, Edwards admits he has a tough hill to climb.

As in Iowa last week, voters are poised to turn out in record numbers, and Tuesday's primary outcome might help define the race for the Democrats.

