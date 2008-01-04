© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Historic Win for Obama; Huckabee Leads GOP

Published January 4, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST
Sen. Barack Obama, a Democrat from Illinois, won the recent Iowa Caucuses.
Democratic Sen. Barack Obama made history as the first African American to win the Iowa caucuses. Senators John Edwards and Hillary Clinton finished second and third, respectively. In the GOP race, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wins.

Douglas Sosnik, former political director for Bill Clinton, and Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary for the Bush Administration, discuss the winners and losers in Iowa and what voters can expect in New Hampshire.

