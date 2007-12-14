© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Baseball Doping Report Contains Few Surprises

Published December 14, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

President Bush warns Major League Baseball to take seriously new revelations of steroid use by players. The newly-released Mitchell report shows widespread abuse of performance-enhancing drugs by baseball players.

Wall Street Journal sportswriter Stefan Fatsis says the report is a fascinating summary of what we already knew about baseball — with just a few headline-grabbing bits of new information.

Fatsis talks with Robert Siegel.

