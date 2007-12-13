Mitchell Report on Baseball Gets Mixed Reactions
Melissa Block talks with Tom Goldman about reaction to the Mitchell report, including comments from baseball commissioner Bud Selig and Donald Fehr, director of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Former Senator George Mitchell on Thursday announced results of his independent investigation into the illegal use of steroids and other performance-enhancing substances by players in Major League Baseball.
