Hayden to Testify on CIA Tapes to Senate Panel

By Tom Gjelten
Published December 11, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

CIA Director Michael Hayden testifies today before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the videotaping of the agency's interrogations of detainees.

Those tapes were subsequently destroyed, and members of Congress from both parties hope to use the closed door session to find out why.

To many, the episode underlines the importance of Congress watching over intelligence agencies. Lawmakers are the ones who look into intelligence matters too sensitive to discuss in public.

And some in Congress say the incident shows the need for more frequent, and more candid, intelligence briefings.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.