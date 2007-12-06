Intelligence Officials Testify on Iran's Nuclear Aims
Deputy Director of National Intelligence Donald Kerr and other officials testified in open session before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about intelligence consolidation and reorganization.
Kerr told the committee that even though Iran froze weapons development in 2003, the country still retains key nuclear capabilities and also likely still wants the ability to make nuclear weapons.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.