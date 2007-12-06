Imam Weighs in on Recent Grievances Against Islam

A British school teacher in Sudan was arrested after her students wanted to name a teddy bear Mohammad. In Saudi Arabia, a female rape victim was sentenced to receive lashes and jail time for being alone with a man who was not her husband when she and the man were both gang raped.

Imam Hassan Qazwini, head of the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Mich., talks about these issues, and why these acts have angered people worldwide.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.