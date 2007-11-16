© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Senate Gridlock Snares War Funding, Farm Bill

By Brian Naylor
Published November 16, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Members of Congress are on their way home for the Thanksgiving recess, with a lot of leftovers on their plate.

Democrats could not muster the 60 votes necessary to advance a bill funding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The measure would have provided $50 billion in emergency funding just as last year's money runs out — but President Bush had threatened a veto because of the conditions placed on the money.

Nor could the Senate move ahead on the farm bill.

These issues — and others — are likely to return with lawmakers in December.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.