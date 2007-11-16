Senate Gridlock Snares War Funding, Farm Bill

Members of Congress are on their way home for the Thanksgiving recess, with a lot of leftovers on their plate.

Democrats could not muster the 60 votes necessary to advance a bill funding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The measure would have provided $50 billion in emergency funding just as last year's money runs out — but President Bush had threatened a veto because of the conditions placed on the money.

Nor could the Senate move ahead on the farm bill.

These issues — and others — are likely to return with lawmakers in December.

