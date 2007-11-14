Picture the Lost and Lovely Elliott Smith

The singer Elliott Smith died a little over four years ago, at the age of 34, from stab wounds to the chest that appear to have been self-inflicted.

Now photographer Autumn De Wilde has published a book of personal, intimate pictures she took of Smith over several years. It's titled simply Elliott Smith.

De Wilde says she took her first photos of Smith the day after they bonded during a night of drinking. "He was uncomfortable. He told me that he didn't like being photographed," she remembers. "But I have to say that I don't think he was consumed with vanity issues." Rather, she says, Smith seemed more worried that he would look as if he was trying too hard.

