© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

U.S. Running Out of Options with Pakistan

By Michele Kelemen
Published November 7, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

The Bush administration is reviewing its aid to Pakistan, in the wake of President Gen. Pervez Musharraf's decision to impose emergency rule. But the options are limited.

Much of the nearly $10 billion the U.S. has poured into Pakistan since Sept. 11 has been to counter terrorism.

Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte testifies Wednesday before a House committee about American aid to Pakistan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.