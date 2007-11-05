Costs High for All Sides in Hollywood Writers Strike

It is Day One of the first strike by TV and movie writers in almost 20 years. Screenwriters in red T-shirts picketed in front of studios in New York and Los Angeles.

Late-night talks between the writers and the representatives of the production studios broke down Sunday. The writers want a share of revenues from new media, such as the Internet and DVDs. The studios say they don't yet know whether any money will be made on the Internet.

If it lasts very long, the strike could affect not only TV shows, but also movies in production, the Hollywood economy and more. But it's hard to tell how long it will go on or what long-term damage it could do to the industry.

