Over the years, Luciano Pavarotti appeared on stage in dozens of roles, from dukes and kings to country bumpkins. But once in a while, the great tenor shed his costumes and stepped into a less familiar role as teacher.

In 1991, Pavarotti gave a series of master classes at the Juilliard School in New York. For NPR, reporter Bridget Paolucci was there, with her microphone.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.