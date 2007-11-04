Sharif Calls on U.S. to Condemn Musharraf's Actions

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the U.S. must "put its foot down" with President Pervez Musharraf if it is sincere in its support of democracy in Pakistan. He calls the U.S. response so far to Musharraf's declaration of emergency rule "lukewarm" and "disturbing."

"I think we are on the brink of disaster," Sharif says of the current political situation in Pakistan. "One man is holding the whole nation hostage."

Sharif was ousted as prime minister in 1999, when Musharraf led a military coup against his government. Sharif was forced into exile and now lives in Saudi Arabia.

