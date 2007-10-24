© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
San Diego Stadium Hosts Wildfire Evacuees

By Carrie Kahn,
Madeleine Brand
Published October 24, 2007 at 1:00 PM EDT

At least five deaths are being attributed to the Southern California wildfires. State officials are still ordering mandatory evacuations and calling for more firefighters and air support to battle the wide-spread blazes.

Thousands of evacuees are finding shelter at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. The evacuation center is being compared to the shelters set up at the Louisiana Superdome and Houston's Astrodome after Hurricane Katrina hit.

And while there are numerous differences between the disasters, the situation at Qualcomm Stadium is eerily reminiscent of the Astrodome.

