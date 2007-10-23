Fire Evacuees Crowd Makeshift Shelters

Hundreds of thousands of Californians have evacuated their homes because of wildfires raging from north of Los Angeles all the way to the Mexican border.

Janet Sperber, who evacuated from Ramona, says she managed to get all but one of her horses off her ranch. She's now at the Del Mar fairgrounds, which she says is overcrowded with people and animals.

Eugenia Willis left her East Lake home and took refuge at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. She says she's been well taken care of — after having spent Monday night in her car.

Sperber and Willis talk with Melissa Block.

