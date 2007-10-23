California Wildfires Force Thousands to Evacuate

Dozens of wildfires are burning out of control in southern California. More than 700 homes have burned and some 265,000 residents were evacuated. Walls of flame whipped from mountain passes to the edges of the state's celebrated coastline, , spreading so quickly that even hotels serving as temporary shelters for evacuees had to be evacuated. Andrew Phelps of member station KPBS speaks with Steve Inskeep.

