Workers Back at G.M. After Tentative Deal

The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative deal on a new contract, and strikers are back on the job.

Few details are available of the labor agreement. Union officials will take the contract to their members to discuss the deal before releasing additional information to the public.

After meeting with members, the UAW will hold a vote on whether or not to accept the agreement. While the union members took to the picket line when talks fell though days ago, most were relived to return to work and not put their troubled employer into an even more precarious economic situation.

