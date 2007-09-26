Sect Leader Convicted of Accessory to Rape

The leader of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was found guilty Tuesday of being an accessory to rape when he forced a 14-year-old follower to marry her 19-year-old cousin.

Prosecutors had maintained that Warren Jeffs, 51, used his religious authority to compel the girl into marriage and sex against her will.

He could receive up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 20 in St. George, Utah.

