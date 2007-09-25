© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Bishops Move to Ease Concerns on Homosexuality

Published September 25, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Bishops in the Episcopal Church have crafted a document they hope will ease conservatives' concerns in the United States and abroad. In Africa and South America, which have the most active members in the worldwide Anglican Communion, bishops wanted a statement from the Americans about the direction of the church — and specifically on its views on homosexuality.

Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News