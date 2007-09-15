NFL Season Kicks Off with Scandal and Injury

It's week two of the pro-football season, and the story is less wins and losses than injuries and fines. The NFL has fined the New England Patriots and their coach, Bill Belichick, for videotaping the signals of the New York Jets during a game.

Belichick was fined $500,000, while the Patriots were separately fined $250,000 and will likely lose a first-round draft pick in 2008.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Buffalo Bills tight end Kevin Everett had a near-fatal spinal injury. His prognosis has improved. But the injury raises new questions about the balance between the "big, fast hits" for which players are often celebrated, and the injuries that can result.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant, senior writer for ESPN.com and ESPN the magazine.

