Singer-songwriter Joe Henry has worked with everybody from soul great Allen Toussaint to jazz giant Ornette Coleman to Madonna (his sister-in-law, who recorded his "Don't Tell Me" on her album Music).

Henry's songwriting has been compared to that of Tom Waits and Bob Dylan. Civilians, his latest album, was released this week.

This interview was first broadcast on Jan. 18, 2006.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.