Bush, Advisers Visit Iraq's Anbar Province

During an unannounced visit to Iraq on Monday, President Bush said that he'll make his decision on United States combat force levels in the country based on his commanders' assessments, not on pressure from, in his words, "Washington politicians."

The president was accompanied by Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at a U.S. air base in al-Anbar province, about 120 miles from Baghdad.

The President met with U.S. military commanders and Iraqi leaders. He told troops that Iraq's Anbar province shows that U.S. military efforts in Iraq are working.

