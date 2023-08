Conductor Alan Gilbert this week added a major milestone to his resume: At 40, he's been chosen to become the New York Philharmonic's next music director — the first native New Yorker ever to hold the position. Gilbert, the son of two of the orchestra's musicians as well as its occasional guest conductor, will succeed Lorin Maazel beginning in 2009.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.