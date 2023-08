Conductor Marin Alsop has a deep personal feeling for the music of Johannes Brahms. She says she became musically "alive" as a young girl, listening to Brahms, and now she has recorded all four of his symphonies. She talks with Scott Simon about the struggles Brahms endured to get his very first symphony out of the gate.

