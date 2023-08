Michael Eric Dyson discusses why he believes that hip-hop music is one of the most authentic expressions of the black experience. Rap and hip-hop artist Jay-Z wrote the introduction to Dyson's new book, Know What I Mean? Reflections on Hip Hop.

Michael Eric Dyson, author, Know What I Mean? Reflections on Hip Hop; professor, Georgetown University

