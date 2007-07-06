Live Earth Concert Kicks Off Saturday

The much-anticipated Live Earth global concert kicks off Saturday. It will take place for 24 hours on seven continents and will feature more than 100 musicians. The goal: to launch awareness about climate change.

Will.i.am of the hip-hop group The Black Eyed Peas was inspired by former Vice President Al Gore's movie An Inconvenient Truth and wrote a song he will perform at the event. He previews "Change the World (SOS)" and gives the story behind writing it.

Satellite radio stations, the NBC family of networks and MSN.com will carry the concert.

