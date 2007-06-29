Paul Simon, Essential Then and Now

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon, recipient of the first annual Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, began his career in 1964 as half of the '60s folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, delivering classics like "The Sound of Silence" and "Mrs. Robinson."

He went on to a successful solo career, with hits including Graceland, "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," and "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard." He's written film soundtracks and Broadway shows, and has even done some acting.

Simon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and as part of Simon & Garfunkel. The pair also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

This interview first aired on Dec. 11, 2000.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.