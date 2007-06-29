© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Officer Cited Issues with Guantanamo Tribunals

By Ari Shapiro
Published June 29, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Supreme Court took the unusual step of agreeing to hear an appeal after having turned down the application just two months ago.

The landmark cases were filed by detainees at Guantanamo Bay who were told by lower courts that they had no right to challenge their imprisonment in U.S. courts.

An affidavit filed by a military officer involved in the Combatant Status Review Tribunals, which were supposed to assure that only true enemy combatants are kept in prison, might have influenced the court's decision. The officer's affidavit mentioned pressure from military superiors to rule against the prisoners, and the poor quality of evidence against them.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.