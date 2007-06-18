Son Pays Loving Tribute to June Carter Cash

John Carter Cash, the only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, talks about his book and CD, Anchored in Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash. The biography details her musical beginnings, and her painful yet enduring marriage to Johnny Cash.

Born into the legendary Carter family, June Carter Cash seemed destined for a career in music. By age 10, she was performing with her sisters and her mother, and they became regulars at the Grand Ole Opry. She married Johnny Cash in 1968, and together, they became one of the most beloved country duos in history.

John Carter Cash, singer/songwriter; author, Anchored in Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash; only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash

