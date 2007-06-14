© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Waldheim, Former Austrian President, Dies

By Emily Harris
Published June 14, 2007 at 3:58 PM EDT

Kurt Waldheim, the former U.N. secretary-general and Austrian president, has died at 88. Waldheim's tenure as Austria's president was tainted by revelations that he had concealed his wartime record.

He served with the German army in Greece during World War II, at a time when the Nazis committed numerous war crimes. Waldheim denied knowing about those events — but he became an international pariah nonetheless. His name was added to the list of those denied entry to the United States.

Emily Harris
