Waldheim, Former Austrian President, Dies

Kurt Waldheim, the former U.N. secretary-general and Austrian president, has died at 88. Waldheim's tenure as Austria's president was tainted by revelations that he had concealed his wartime record.

He served with the German army in Greece during World War II, at a time when the Nazis committed numerous war crimes. Waldheim denied knowing about those events — but he became an international pariah nonetheless. His name was added to the list of those denied entry to the United States.

