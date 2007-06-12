Refugee All Stars Return Home

The members of the Refugee All Stars are all survivors of Sierra Leone's bloody civil war. Yet amid west Africa's refugee camps, the musicians found a common cause. Their music tells stories of survival, of living in exile, and of returning home. Members of the Refugee All Stars tell their stories of courage, song and return.

Reuben Koroma, founding member of Refugee All Stars

Ashadad Pearce, singer, guitarist, Refugee All Stars

Black Nature, rapper, Refugee All Stars

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.