President Bush began what could be a difficult visit to Italy on Saturday. He met the Italian president and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican.

The one-day visit could be overshadowed by large anti-war, anti-Bush rallies — with anti-globalization activists from all over Italy arriving in Rome by the trainload.

Sylvia Poggioli in Rome talks with John Ydstie.

