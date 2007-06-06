G-8 Kicks Off with Talk of Missiles, Climate

President Bush is in Germany for three days of meetings at this year's G-8 summit. Formal sessions begin Thursday morning at a resort town on the Baltic.

The United States and Europe are at odds over how to approach climate change. There are also rising tensions between the United States and Russia, primarily over a missile-defense system the United States plans to extend into Eastern Europe.

On Wednesday, President Bush had lunch with his host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been trying to drive the agenda on the environment, seeking a strong commitment from all G-8 members to a program to combat global warming.

