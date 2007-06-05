Author Interviewed Spector Weeks Before Shooting

As Phil Spector stands trial for murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson, his biographer is among the observers.

Mick Brown, author of a new book about the legendary producer, interviewed Spector just weeks before Clarkson's death occurred.

Brown says that during the interview, Spector — who wore a shoulder-length wig, black pajama suit and boots with three-inch heels — told stories about artists he had worked with as a record producer.

Spector's particular recording technique became known as the Wall of Sound. He produced artists including his girl group, the Ronettes, Tina Turner and the Beatles. His trial for Clarkson's 2003 death began in March.

Brown shares his stories, plays some of that taped interview and reviews the trial so far with Madeleine Brand. His book, Tearing Down The Wall of Sound, is being released this week.

