Edward Elgar, Britain's Musical Icon, Turns 150

We know him as the man who wrote the music used at graduations, but in Britain, Edward Elgar means a lot more. It's the 150th anniversary of the composer who gave the British "Pomp and Circumstance" and one little "Enigma."

Elgar was the son of a piano tuner, and was largely self-taught. His music — stirring, patriotic and emotional — captured the spirit of England. But it has endured as music we continue to turn to for momentous occasions.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.