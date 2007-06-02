© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Edward Elgar, Britain's Musical Icon, Turns 150

By Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr
Published June 2, 2007 at 12:00 AM EDT
Edward Elgar conducts one of his own pieces, circa 1920. He's considered the quintessential British composer.

We know him as the man who wrote the music used at graduations, but in Britain, Edward Elgar means a lot more. It's the 150th anniversary of the composer who gave the British "Pomp and Circumstance" and one little "Enigma."

Elgar was the son of a piano tuner, and was largely self-taught. His music — stirring, patriotic and emotional — captured the spirit of England. But it has endured as music we continue to turn to for momentous occasions.

Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr (pronounced "FRIME n WIRE") is a producer and editor for NPR's Arts Information unit, primarily dealing with the subjects of classical music and digital technology. Along with David Schulman, he co-produced the occasional series Musicians In Their Own Words." Their profile of Ladysmith Black Mambazos Joseph Shabalala won a Silver Award at the 2004 Third Coast International Audio Festival.