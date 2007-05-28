© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
President Lays Wreath at Arlington Cemetery

By Robert Siegel
Published May 28, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

ROBERT SIEGEL, host:

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Robert Siegel.

(Soundbite of presidential speech)

President GEORGE W. BUSH: Today we honor the warriors who fought our nation's enemies, defended the cause of liberty, and gave their lives in the cause of freedom.

SIEGEL: President Bush marked Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery. The president spoke of Americans who died in wars past and present.

(Soundbite of presidential speech)

Pres. BUSH: Now this hallowed ground receives a new generation of heroes - men and women who gave their lives in places such as Kabul and Kandahar, Baghdad and Ramadi. Like those who came before them, they did not want war - but they answered the call when it came. They believed in something larger than themselves. They fought for our country, and our country unites to mourn them as one. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.