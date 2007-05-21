© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
Richardson Makes His Bid Official, in Spanish

By Linda Wertheimer
Published May 21, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has announced his candidacy for the presidential vote in 2008. Part of Richardson's announcement was in Spanish, as he said, "With pride, I hope to be the first Latino president of the United States."

Richardson was born in California, where he made his announcement Monday. The son of an American banker father who was posted to Mexico City and a Mexican mother, Richardson is a native Spanish speaker; he would be the first Hispanic presidential nominee of either major party.

As of Monday, Richardson's standing in the polls had risen to 10 percent, making him the Democrats' No. 4 candidate in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.