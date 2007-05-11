Va. Tech Honors Shooting Victims at Graduation

Virginia Tech holds its graduation day, less than a month after a gunman shot and killed 32 people on campus before turning the gun on himself. The ceremonies paid tribute to the victims as the university's community tries to move forward.

The 27 students who were gunned down at the Blacksburg campus were awarded their diplomas posthumously.

Adam Hochberg tells Michele Norris that the day has been bittersweet, as school officials sought to balance the joy of graduation with the somber notice of those who are missing from the university.

In one ceremony Friday, Virginia Tech President Charles Steger told those gathered that he received a letter from an incoming freshman student, who wrote that the killings prompted her to doubt whether she wanted to attend the school.

But after watching how the school's community came together in the aftermath of the mass shootings, Steger said, the student decided that there was no school where she would rather be.

