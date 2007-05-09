Evacuated Griffith Park Residents Return to Homes

Firefighters in Los Angeles appear to have the upper hand on a wildfire that has consumed more than 800 acres in Griffith Park.

The 4,000-acre park is a city landmark, home to its zoo and the famous Hollywood sign. Firefighters hope to have most of the blaze under control by nightfall Thursday.

Before large sections of the fire were brought under control, the flames neared the Los Angeles Zoo, the Griffith Observatory and dozens of homes. Many residents who were evacuated are now returning to their homes.

Officials say a break in the wind helped firefighters, but they are cautious that conditions may change: record temperatures and hot dry conditions are expected through Thursday.

